Fewer Public Holidays? What France, Denmark and Others Are Debating

Public holidays are usually treasured, but in several parts of the world leaders are proposing fewer of them. The logic ranges from economic urgency to political symbolism, yet the backlash shows how deeply these holidays are tied to national identity.

In France, Prime Minister François Bayrou has sparked outrage by suggesting that two of the country’s eleven public holidays, Easter Monday and Victory in Europe Day, could be removed to help reduce national debt and narrow the budget deficit. The proposal is part of a wider austerity plan that includes welfare freezes, pension caps and spending cuts.

Bayrou even compared France’s May calendar, packed with holidays, to a slice of cheese filled with holes. The suggestion has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with opponents arguing that holidays are more than days off. They are cultural touchstones that keep public morale intact.

France is not the only country to face this debate. Denmark eliminated its long standing holiday Store Bededag in 2023 to free up money for defense spending. The move met strong resistance from unions, religious groups and cultural organizations who viewed it as an attack on Danish heritage.

Economists remain divided on the real impact of holidays on growth. Some research suggests that cutting a holiday can slightly increase GDP. Denmark’s decision was expected to raise labor supply by a modest 0.14 to 0.34 percent. Yet other studies show that the economic effect of adding or removing a holiday is often negligible. In fact, one analysis found that introducing an extra non religious holiday might add just 0.3 percent to annual growth, while religious holidays usually have no measurable impact at all.

Other countries have taken creative approaches instead of outright cuts. Taiwan removed several holidays as part of a political compromise while ensuring workers received two full days off each week. Japan’s “Happy Monday System” shifts certain holidays to Mondays, creating long weekends that boost domestic tourism and improve workflow.

The debate highlights three important themes. Economically, governments argue that fewer holidays mean more working hours and less financial strain. Politically, leaders who tamper with holidays risk alienating voters and sparking protests. Culturally, holidays like religious festivals or remembrance days are deeply rooted in national stories, and losing them can feel like erasing history.

In the end, trimming public holidays may offer governments minor financial relief, but it can take a heavy toll on social cohesion. The question is not only about workdays gained, but about whether the cultural and emotional value of holidays can ever be measured in economic terms.