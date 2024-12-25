IT most effective means of curbing corruption: Haryana Governor

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday emphasised that information technology (IT) is the most effective means of ensuring transparency, implementing good governance, and curbing corruption.

Speaking at the 'Good Governance Day' event organised at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Governor Dattatraya highlighted the state government's efforts in transitioning from outdated systems to creating a public-friendly framework, which has yielded significant success.

Before addressing the event, Governor Dattatraya paid floral tributes to a portrait of former PM Vajpayee, distributed fruits among patients, and extended greetings of the 'Good Governance Day' to the people of the state.

The Governor formally inaugurated the 'Good Governance Day' programme by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

During the event, he interacted with patients, interacted with hospital doctors and staff, and participated in a commemorative group photograph.

Governor Dattatraya noted that the state government is organising programmes in every district on Good Governance Day to reinforce the principles of governance.

Reflecting on former PM Vajpayee's legacy, he said that the former Prime Minister dedicated his entire life to society, working tirelessly for the country's progress through inclusive development.

"Late Vajpayee ji was a true patriot who selflessly served the nation, and his birth anniversary is now celebrated across the country as the Good Governance Day," said Governor Dattatraya, while emphasising the need for the younger generation to draw inspiration from former PM Vajpayee's exemplary life.

Governor Dattatraya also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the path shown by former PM Vajpayee, has implemented welfare-oriented policies aimed at eradicating poverty and ensuring holistic development.

These initiatives have been coupled with governance reforms and the introduction of 'Digital India' to make such schemes accessible to every citizen.

