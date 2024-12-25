BSF in Rajasthan shoots dead Pakistani intruder trying to cross Indo-Pak border

Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district when he was attempting to cross over to Indian territory near a village in the Kesarisinghpur area.

The incident was confirmed by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav. He said that the intruder was identified as Abdul Gaffar, a 33-year-old resident of Minchinabad, Pakistan.

He was carrying Pakistani Rupees 1,700 (around Rs 518).

SP Yadav told IANS: "The body of the intruder has been handed over to Kesarisinghpur police after Pakistan refused to take his body in the flag meeting. The name of the intruder is written as Abdul Gaffar on the identity card found with him. He is a resident of Minchinabad. His age is mentioned as 33 years."

The police officer asserted that the BSF personnel had reportedly warned the intruder as he approached a border pillar, but he ignored the warnings, prompting the BSF troopers to open fire.

Items recovered from him included Pakistani currencies, a cigarette packet, and other belongings.

Despite a flag meeting, Pakistani authorities refused to claim the body, which has since been handed over to the Kesarisinghpur police.

The police and army are actively investigating the incident. An ID card written in Urdu was found on the intruder. The incident site, located about 50 km from Sri Ganganagar district headquarters, was difficult to access due to dense fog, delaying police arrival until around 12 noon on Wednesday.

The intruder was dressed in a kurta and pyjama with his face covered. BSF officials have stated that further action will follow a postmortem examination.

Kesarisinghpur SHO Jitendra Swami noted that additional details, including the purpose of the intrusion and recovered items, cannot be disclosed at this stage.

A similar incident happened 10 months ago in Sri Ganganagar, when another intruder was shot dead while attempting to cross the wire fencing from Pakistan into the buffer zone near Sundarpura Border Outpost (BOP).

The area, largely agricultural land, remains under strict surveillance by security forces.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.