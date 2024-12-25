Nagesh Trophy: Gujarat, Maharashtra dominate action on Day 3

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (IANS) Gujarat and Maharashtra secured big wins on Day 3 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy, here on Wednesday.

The Group D league matches of the 7th edition of Nagesh Trophy commenced here on Tuesday with a total of five teams competing for glory in this leg of the prestigious tournament.

In the first match of the day at JB Cricket Ground, Uttarakhand faced Maharashtra. The match was reduced to 10 overs due to rain. Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat. Maharashtra lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 74 runs in 10 overs. Uttarakhand lost their important players early as they managed to score only 72/5 in 10 overs and failed to win the match. Maharashtra won the match by two runs. Shobhit Dhyani of Uttarakhand was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance. He picked up five wickets giving away just six runs in two overs.

In the second match, Gujarat faced Jammu & Kashmir. Jammu & Kashmir won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Gujarat set a competitive target of 133 in 10 overs without any loss of wickets. Jammu & Kashmir managed to only score 49/3 in 10 overs failing to chase the target. Dinesh Rathva was named Player of the Match for an outstanding knock of 70 runs off 32 balls.

Both the matches were reduced to 10 overs due to rain.

This year’s league matches are being held across six venues and will culminate in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including those representing states, union territories, and Indian Railways, are competing for honours in the championships.

