IT, ED conducts raids on Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) After ED conducted raids in Rajasthan on Friday morning on Congress leaders in paper leak case, the Income Tax Department and ED team conducted raids in the evening on Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, while addressing a press conference at the Pink City Press Club, said that ED conducted raids at the residence of Suresh Dhaka's friend Spardha Choudhary, who is connected to paper leak case.

“I have already disclosed the name and have also told media that Ashok Gehlot's Police does not want to arrest Suresh Dhaka, the main accused in the paper leak case because if Suresh Dhaka is caught then names of dozens of Congress MLAs and half a dozen ministers will come in public. That is why the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put this investigation on hold by limiting the case to the arrest of RPSC member Babulal Katara,” he said.

He said that the ED also conducted raids at the residence of Dinesh Khodnia, who is close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “I had informed the agencies about his involvement in the paper leak,” he said.

He said that Dinesh Khodnia is the secretary of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's black money.

“Babulal Katara was appointed in RPSC by paying Rs 1 crore to Ashok Gehlot and Dinesh Khodnia got the responsibility of preparing senior teacher's paper through RPSC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya. The papers were leaked with the help of Dinesh Khodnia and RPSC chairman. Together, they have got the papers leaked continuously. My demand is that the RPSC Chairman should be immediately interrogated and arrested,” he said.

Later, Meena, along with media persons, reached Ganpati Plaza which has many lockers inside.

“In these lockers, people connected to Ashok Gehlot government have kept the money earned from corruption (JJM Scam, DOIT Scam). Due to paper leak, black money is deposited in these lockers. I say that there is Rs 500 crore and 50 kg gold in these lockers,” he said.

