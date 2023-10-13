At 24, this sixth generation representative of lawyers' family becomes youngest to clear Punjab judicial exam

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Sixth generation lawyer Aditya Chopra has brought laurels not only to his family but also to the historic town of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab by clearing PCS Judicial Exam 2022-23 in his first attempt.

He’s probably the youngest to clear the exam at the age of 24.

Chopra completed his law from RGNUL Patiala in 2022.

His elated grandfather S.N. Chopra, who missed a chance to become High Court Judge in 1991, told IANS that the success of his grandson was reading newspapers to keep him abreast about the developments globally and to improve general knowledge and English too.

Chopra, on being asked about the reason for his success, said besides reading the newspapers, coaching classes also helped him achieving the goal in the first attempt. But he didn’t forget to mention his legal background and support from every member of the family, most of them are advocates.

