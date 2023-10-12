Israel schools warn parents to delete social apps as kids may see hostage clips

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues, the schools in the country have warned parents to delete social media apps such as Instagram, TikTok, and others from their kids' mobile phones in anticipation of militant group Hamas posting videos with hostages being killed.

Since the start of the Hamas attacks on the weekend, violent videos have been circulating.

Users on X are sharing messages from Jewish schools urging parents to restrict social media use due to disturbing material spreading and potential distress.

"Messages from the Jewish high school I attended and our local Jewish Community Center suggesting parents delete X, Instagram and TikTok because of the “graphic and misleading information” on these platforms," a user wrote.

Now similar warnings are circulating worldwide, including in the US and UK, after The Frisch School in Paramus, New Jersey, also issued one, reports Cybernews.

“Local psychologists have reached out to us and informed us that the Israeli government is urging parents to tell their children to delete Instagram and TikTok immediately,” read an email sent to the school.

According to some users, the advice to delete social media apps from kids' phones was good, regardless of the situation.

"Just saw an email from a noted Jewish high school telling parents to have their kids delete TikTok and Instagram, in anticipation of Hamas posting videos of Israeli hostages begging for their lives or worse. (Some videos of taunting of hostage kids are already circulating)," a user said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,500, with more fatalities expected as the violence continues for a sixth day.

In a report, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news said that at least 1,300 Israelis have died since Hamas launched its assault on October 7.

The Health Ministry said 3,268 people were injured, of which 443 were still in hospitals, reports Xinhua news agency.

