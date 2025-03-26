Islamist forces trying to take control in Bangladesh worrying: Former Ambassador

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The way Islamist forces are trying to take control in Bangladesh is concerning, India's former Ambassador Sushil Singhal, who is also the Vice-President of Antar Rashtriya Sahyog Parishad (ARSP), said on Wednesday while highlighting that any turmoil in Bangladesh is going to impact India and its border states.

Speaking to IANS at the sidelines of a two-day conference being held in New Delhi on 'Implications of the Political Turmoil in Bangladesh', the former diplomat stressed on the growing turmoil in Bangladesh and the rise of the Islamist forces in the neighbouring country.

"Anything happening in Bangladesh is relevant to us, to India. Simply because Bangladesh is surrounded by India. So any turmoil, problem, or positive development has an impact on our border states. Therefore, whatever is happening in Bangladesh is very important for us to follow," said Singhal.

Top diplomats and experts also discussed the way out for India and creation of a roadmap for the future to handle changes in Bangladesh.

"Recently, when the NIA chief of the USA spoke about the situation in Bangladesh, there was a strong reaction from Bangladesh. Moreover, the way Islamist forces are trying to take control in Bangladesh is concerning, as it is not part of their culture," Singhal, who has served in various Indian missions in Bangladesh, Tanzania, Belgium and Hungry, mentioned.

He stated that Islamist outfits are bringing in the radical groups who were defeated in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and these people are now increasingly gaining control in the country with the help of Pakistan since the Muhammad Yunus led interim government assumed power, last August.

As Yunus landed in China on Wednesday, the experts believe that there are several reasons why India has not responded to the request of the Chief Advisor to visit India or a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Beijing.

"Professor Muhammad Yunus has been expressing his desire to meet our Prime Minister on a number of occasions. They have requested it multiple times and, of course, want to meet the Prime Minister and visit India to show that everything is normal. However, for normalcy, it is essential that they practice what they preach. What is being observed, however, is that things are not happening as they claim in Bangladesh," remarked Singhal.

"Minorities are being targetted, India is being blamed, and advisors in Bangladesh are claiming that anything happening there is because of India. In such an atmosphere, a meeting or visit will not yield any positive results; instead, it will be counterproductive," the ambassador added.

When asked about his views regarding the emergency meeting of the Bangladeshi army and discussions on imposing President's rule in the country, the former ambassador stated that the army is the only institution in Bangladesh right now which can keep the country together.

"The thing is that, in the Bangladesh Constitution, there is no provision for President's Rule or, for that matter, an interim government. So, from a legal perspective, the legitimacy of the present government is in question. And, as has become quite clear, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina never resigned," said Singhal.

