Bihar: Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Munger’s Tegra village

Patna, March 26 (IANS) The Health Department of Munger in Bihar has confirmed the outbreak of Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, after half a dozen crows were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tegra village, located in Haveli Kharagpur block.

The alarming development was confirmed by Dr. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Poultry Officer of the Animal Husbandry Department, who stated that test reports have revealed the presence of bird flu among the dead birds.

"The reports have come back positive for bird flu. Samples were sent to the RDDL Institute in Kolkata for testing after the birds were found dead on March 6," Dr. Kumar said.

Following the confirmation, the Health Department has taken immediate precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The officials are sanitising the area within a three-kilometer radius of the affected village. They have mounted surveillance of all poultry farms and pelican assembly places within the area.

Monitoring and disposal of any further dead birds will take place according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"We are keeping a close eye on poultry farms. If any more birds are found dead, we will ensure proper disposal according to the guidelines," Dr. Kumar added.

While urging residents not to panic, Dr. Kumar emphasised the importance of precautionary measures, especially for those who consume poultry products.

He suggested that chicken and meat lovers cook poultry products at temperatures above 100°C to eliminate the virus.

“Use pressure cookers, as they provide higher temperatures, ensuring safer consumption. Boiled forms of chicken, meat, and eggs are highly recommended. With rising temperatures during the summer season, the H5N1 virus will naturally diminish,” Dr. Kumar reassured.

Earlier in Jehanabad on February 18, the district administration confirmed that the deaths of crows had happened in the police line area due to Avian influenza (H5N1).

Dozens of crows suddenly died in the police line premises on February 18. Following that incident, samples were collected and sent to the RDDL Institute in Kolkata.

Bird flu infection has been confirmed in the sample test in the Kolkata lab.

Besides Munger and Jehanabad, residents of Harhangi village in Bhojpur district were left in a state of panic after around 20 crows were found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 17 and 18. The dead crows were discovered in a teak garden.

The reports of the Bhojpur incident are still awaited.

Bird flu is an infectious viral disease that can spread from birds to humans. Therefore, people have been advised to be cautious and asked to stay away from dead or sick birds and immediately inform the concerned authorities about any suspicious case.

