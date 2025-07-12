Ishaan Khatter's trip with Siddhant Chaturvedi & Pooja Hegde is filled with epic views & peak drama

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter took off for a fun trip with buddies Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hegde filled with epic views and peak drama.

The "Dadhak' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from his picturesque getaway with his pals.

The first pic showed the three posing while standing in a river, followed by a photo of them trekking the beautiful terrain. The post further included some aesthetically pleasing images of the three amidst a stunning

backdrop. Goofing around with the boys, Hegde was seen making some funny faces in the snaps. We further see Khatter posing for some stunning solos.

Khatter captioned the pics, "This trip had everything: Good pals. Epic views. Peak Drama - and a camera that understood the assignment.

Our OPPO Reno14 Series’ powerful 3.5x Telephoto camera didn’t just zoom-in - it brought the laughs, the chaos, and the vibes closer than ever."

Back in June, Khatter went on a European getaway with his brother Shahid Kapoor and even treated the netizens with glimpses from the trip.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 'Homebound' actor posted a

couple of sneak peeks from his trip to Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria.

Sharing a string of photos and videos from his travel diaries, Khatter called his journey a memorable one.

“So long, Slovenia-Croatia-Austria until next time, you’ll be the best time.., he captioned the post.

Before this, Ishaan dropped stills of his bike journey with Shahid, along with the caption, “First time the big bro and I have done a trip together.. just the two of us!! He couldn't have chosen a better travel companion (the bike).”

For those who do not know, Khatter is the half-brother of Shahid. While Shahid is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, Khatter is Neelima's son from her second marriage with Rajesh Khattar.

Despite this, the two brothers share an extremely close bond and are often seen supporting one another.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.