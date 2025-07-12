Final Merit List for Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 to be Released Soon

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has announced the closure of the window for students to make corrections to their Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 provisional merit list. The final merit list, incorporating all valid claims, will be released on the DME website soon.

Important Updates:

The final merit list will be available on the official website - dme.assam.gov.in after incorporating all valid claims.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the counselling process.

A total of 19,809 candidates are eligible to participate in the state counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

How to Download the Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2025:

Although the correction window is closed, candidates can still download the provisional merit list PDF using the following steps:

Visit the DME Assam Website: Go to dme.assam.gov.in, the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam.

Access Admissions Notification: Click on the Admissions Notification section on the website.

Download Merit List PDF: Click on the Provisional Assam State Merit List-NEET-UG 2025 link and download the PDF for future reference.

Details in the Assam NEET Merit List 2025:

The Assam NEET Merit List 2025 PDF contains essential details, including:

Roll number

Candidate name

Category

Marks obtained

NEET Rank

Percentile

Stay Informed:

For the latest updates on the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of DME Assam. The final merit list and further instructions will be available on the website