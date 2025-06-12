Ishaan Khatter shares quirky throwback memory from ‘Fursat’ set in Rajasthan

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took a trip down memory lane as he shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of his 2022 short film “Fursat”, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, from Rajasthan.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and videos from the sets. The first image was him looking at the camera while he was walking. The second picture showed the actor wearing a fake beard and a prop on his arm.

A hilarious clip showcased the actor standing in the desert, mimicking an exaggerated Arabic accent while giving a mock-serious commentary about a guided tour to the person filming him. Another video showed the actor attempting an impressive shot by aiming a pistachio shell at a dustbin several floors below.

For the caption, Ishaan wrote: “Throwback to the sets of #fursat in 2022 where clearly the Rajasthan heat had gotten to my brain.”

“Fursat,” is a musical romance short film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Salman Yusuff Khan.

The film revolves around a man who finds an ancient artifact that transported him to the future, and how his quest impacts his present timeline.

The director conceived his idea of shooting a film through smartphones after discovering several short films that were filmed through mobile during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was shot on iPhone 14 Pro by cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawane.

Talking about Ishaan, his film “Homebound”, was selected in the coveted Uncertain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

The film tells the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

