Karnataka Holiday on June 12: Dharwad Declares School Holiday Amid Heavy Rains

Amid continuous heavy rains lashing various parts of Karnataka, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Dharwad district today. The Karnataka holiday announcement comes after the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the region.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu issued an official press release early this morning, confirming a one-day school holiday on June 12. The order covers all Anganwadis, primary and high schools, PU and degree colleges across the district.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to overflowing streams and rising water levels in several catchment areas. “The heavy rains overnight have caused Benni Halla and Tuppari Halla streams to swell, posing serious safety risks to residents and students,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

The public is urged to avoid venturing into flooded areas and to strictly follow safety protocols. Emergency teams have been placed on alert, especially in low-lying regions that are prone to flooding.

According to the Karnataka State Weather Department, the intense rains are expected to continue for the next three days. The Dharwad holiday comes amid concerns over further rise in water levels and potential landslides in vulnerable areas.

Today’s Karnataka holiday affects thousands of students and teaching staff in the region, as authorities prioritize public safety amidst worsening weather conditions.

Stay tuned for further updates on weather developments and emergency measures across the state.