IPL 2025: When and where to watch MI vs KKR, head to head record

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

While MI are yet to get off the mark IPL 2025, KKR have won their previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals.

MI and KKR have played each other 34 times in the IPL but MI have a strong lead on the head-to-head with 23 wins and 11 defeats.

When will the MI vs KKR match take place?

The match will take place on Monday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the MI vs KKR match take place?

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the live broadcast for MI vs KKR match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs KKR match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

Mumbai Indians - Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.