IPL 2025 suspended for one week, new schedule and venues to be announced in due course: BCCI

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect, albeit for one week in the wake of the India-Pakistan border tensions. The board added that the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after assessing the situation.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in an official statement.

The decision was taken by the BCCI on Friday after cross-border tensions intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies. It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, the players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament is now taking them to New Delhi.

The BCCI further said the decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council, comprising Saikia and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

“While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders. At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country.”

“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation,” elaborated Saikia.

With the BCCI saying IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week, it is yet to be known if an alternate window to host the rest of the tournament will be present immediately or not and what would be the venues of the remaining games. As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to play in the league stage and followed by the playoffs.

All ten franchises have been informed of the tournament’s suspension for one week by the BCCI and will start making plans to ensure the safe departure of all players, support staff and crew members once the MEA advisory comes on Friday evening.

“The BCCI thanks its key stakeholder – JioStar, the league’s official broadcaster for their understanding and unwavering support. The Board is also grateful to Title sponsor TATA and all associate partners and stakeholders for coming forward with their unequivocal support for this decision and for putting national interest above all other considerations,” concluded Saikia.

