IPL 2025: Excited to meet new people, build relationships, and understanding personalities, says Samson

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) With IPL 2025 around the corner, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said he is excited to meet new people who will be a part of his team, as well as build relationships and understand their varied personalities.

RR, the inaugural edition winners, will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. "We've had one of the best IPL cycles in the last three seasons, with the highest winning percentage and some of the best players Rajasthan Royals has ever had. We had all the superstars from around the world, and it felt like a family.

“But then, as per IPL rules, you have to let go of that family and build a new one again. So that's where we are now. We've brought in some interesting players, from a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old, creating a mix of youth and experience in the squad. Personally, I'm very excited about this challenge—meeting new people, building relationships, and understanding the personalities behind the performances. That’s where the real fun lies,” said Samson on JioHotstar.

Asked on how his preparation work has been, Samson revealed, “The work begins long before the IPL, during the 7-10 days of preparation. I try to spend as much time as possible outside my room, talking to my players and coaches, building that camaraderie. And then, we embark on the journey together as a unit. That’s where the joy of being a captain comes in."

Samson also shared valuable advice he received from Rahul Dravid, who’s back to being RR head coach, in his early days, and which he now applies as the side’s captain. "As a captain, I see how he led from the front—not just through his skills but off the field as well. He never missed an optional practice session when he was the captain.”

“I observed how he treated young players in the dressing room, how he communicated with seniors, how he handled team meetings, and how he welcomed new players. All those small but significant things shaped my understanding of leadership, and I try to follow the same approach."

