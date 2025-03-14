India to cross $800 billion in exports this year with major share of Services: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) India is on the path to cross $800 billion in exports this year with the major share of Services exports, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has reiterated.

Reflecting on the changing global scenario, the minister has assured that the government is working on overtime basis and will leave no stone unturned to ensure a good future for Indian exporters, both merchandise and service and to protect the interest of the country.

During his address to the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations, the minister complimented the positivity among the exporter community and their optimism to convert this crisis, that the world is facing today, into an opportunity.

Allaying the concerns of the industry with regard to the US, the minister has called on the EPCs to reflect on their strengths and share their demands and interests with the government for better engagement with the US.

On the ongoing efforts on bilateral agreements, Goyal stated that the government is concurrently acting on several tracks and each one of those tracks is aimed at ensuring best interest of the Indian exporters.

Indicating that the government has reached final stages in free trade agreements (FTAs) with few in particular, the minister was positive that it will lead to much better opportunities for Indian exporters and will also bring in higher investment.

Goyal was optimistic that the stakeholder consultations and engagements with EPCs and the industry will result in mutually beneficial arrangements for a glorious future for Indian exports and to expand India’s footprint in newer and bigger markets.

Reflecting on the reciprocal tariffs, he has cautioned the EPCs to come out of their protectionist mindset and encouraged them to be bold and ready to deal with the world from a position of strength and self-confidence.

The objective of the Viksit Bharat Mission to make India a prosperous Nation is only possible when the collective commitment of Industry converges with the aspirations of Indian consumers at large for access to goods and services at competitive prices.

