Siddu Jonnalagadda is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming romantic drama, Telusu Kada. Directed by renowned stylist Neeraja Kona in her first venture as a filmmaker, the movie introduces a heartfelt love story with vibrant characters. Actresses Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty take on the female lead roles, adding to the film’s charm.

Marking the festival of Holi, the filmmakers unveiled a special poster that radiates joy and celebration. The image features Siddu, Raashi, and Srinidhi, drenched in bright colors, enjoying the festive spirit. Siddu’s traditional kurta and the actresses’ elegant sarees add to the aesthetic appeal, symbolizing the film’s lively and spirited essence. The poster hints at a story filled with love, energy, and the beauty of relationships, setting high expectations for the film’s release.

Adding to the excitement, Telusu Kada boasts a strong technical crew. Viva Harsha plays a key role, while cinematography is handled by Gnana Shekar Baba. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S, promising a soulful soundtrack. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli takes charge of the film’s editing, ensuring a seamless narrative. Production designer Avinash Kolla and costume designer Sheetal Sharma complete the team, bringing their creative expertise to enhance the film’s visual appeal.

Currently, the movie is in the production stage, with filming actively underway. With its talented cast, compelling story, and experienced crew, Telusu Kada is poised to be a refreshing addition to Telugu cinema. Fans eagerly await further updates, hoping for a film that blends romance, emotions, and vibrant storytelling. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Telusu Kada is shaping up to be an emotional and visually stunning experience.