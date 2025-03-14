Rohit Roy walks down memory lane, shares Holi song from his film

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy is getting nostalgic as he celebrates Holi. On Friday, the actor took a walk down the memory lane, as he shared a throwback video of a Holi song from his film ‘Delhii Heights’.

The video also features Neha Dhupia. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “HOLI HAIIII. What a riot it was to shoot this song from my film. DELHI HEIGHTS. Sung by the inimitable @kailashkher and @sonukakkarofficial. Starring my friend @jimmysheirgill @nehadhupia. And my last film with the GOAT, Om Puri sahab. Directed by the maverick @officialanandkumar !! Anand, Tera Bobby tyaar hai. Phir se (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor narrated an interesting incident from the shooting of ‘Mumbai Saga’, and also shared a great dieting advice from actor John Abraham.

In an old video, Rohit can be seen talking to Cyrus Broacha on the latter’s podcast. He said, “I'll tell you a story about John. We were shooting for ‘Mumbai Saga’. Another actor, Shaad Randhawa, he's the owner of Bayroute, an upmarket Mumbai restaurant. Outstanding food, and we were shooting in South Mumbai. So he'd say, ‘come, let’s call food from Bayroute’. So now Shaad would call a spread. Obviously, if John Abraham has called for Lunch, full kebabs and all, excellent food”.

He further mentioned, “However, John would not touch a single thing and he would make us eat the whole thing. And, he is a vegetarian. So the first day I realised, he wasn’t eating. Second day, again the same thing. Then we realised he's calling for the food, feeding us, not eating anything. Then he said, ‘Don't worry, you've eaten all this food, don't feel guilty. Tomorrow, don't eat carbs’. And that was the serious advice”.

“So the day you binge, like if today you have indulged in food, tomorrow just avoid carbs for the whole day”, he added.

