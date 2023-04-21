IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

Both sides remained unchanged for this game.

"This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so it is always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination-wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss.

SRH captain Aiden Markram said there will be the same 16 but since they are batting first here, there will be a change to the XI.

"We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big," Markram said.

"We've got the same 16 from the MI game, but since we are batting first here, there will be a change to the XI," he added.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.