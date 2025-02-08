Saudi Arabia Announces Founding Day Holiday on February 22

As communicated by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Saturday, 22 February will be a holiday for all private and non-profit workers. It is a special day to commemorate the celebration of Saudi Founding Day, marking the establishment of the First Saudi State by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, in the year 1727.

Founding Day is a very important day that shows the deep historical roots of the Kingdom, national unity, and the leadership bond that has connected Saudi citizens to their rulers since the founding of Diriyah as the state's first capital. The day also sheds light on early Saudi efforts in securing stability after centuries of division, shaping the social and political landscape of the region.

History does not get long and interesting with the Kingdom; it goes on from the first Saudi State until the rule of Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud, the founder of the Second Saudi State. History was crowned under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman for the unification of Saudi Arabia.

Today, Saudi Arabia is being led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in further strengthening the regional and global position of the country. It is advancing on various fronts while keeping its cultural heritage and national identity intact.

Commemorating Saudi history heritage and unity, the cities of the Kingdom will host cultural and artistic events. These events are to enjoy the richness of the cultural heritage and take a glimpse of such interesting history.

Saudi Founding Day is a celebration of the past, present, and future of the Kingdom. It is a day to reflect on the achievements of the country and look forward to its continued growth and development. As Saudi Arabia prepares to mark this special day, citizens and residents alike can expect a festive atmosphere and a range of exciting events and activities.

