March 30 - April 2 Eid Al Fitr Holidays announced in Dubai

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has officially released the Eid Al Fitr 2025 holidays for private sector workers in Dubai and the rest of the UAE. Based on the announcement, Sunday, March 30, until Tuesday, April 1, will be a paid holiday for all private sector workers.

This, however, leaves the private sector workers in Dubai with a minimal break, receiving holidays from 1st to 3rd Shawwal 1446 AH, with business as usual from 4th Shawwal onwards. In the event of a 30-day Ramadan, however, the 30th day of Ramadan would be a special public holiday to add to the Eid Al-Fitr holidays and extend the vacation period.

Eid Al Fitr Celebrations in Dubai

Eid Al Fitr is one of the most important Islamic festivities, which celebrates the breaking of Ramadan. Dubai residents and visitors can look forward to a jubilant atmosphere, with shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment destinations hosting special Eid offers, fireworks, and cultural events.

Travel and Tourism During Eid Al Fitr

With long holidays in Dubai and the rest of the UAE, Eid Al Fitr offers a great travel opportunity. The likes of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Maldives are likely to receive an influx of visitors. Airlines and tour operators have already rolled out Eid holiday packages for those interested in availing vacation packages during the holidays.

UAE Public Holidays 2025

The UAE has declared a total of 12 public holidays for 2025, such as Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and UAE National Day. The following are the forecasted UAE public holidays dates for 2025:

Eid Al Fitr: Sunday, March 30, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Eid Al Adha: Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, 2025

Islamic New Year: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday: Friday, September 5, 2025

UAE National Day: Tuesday, 2nd December 2025 to Wednesday, 3rd December 2025

