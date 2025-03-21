Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE Announces Holidays

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, UAE residents are eagerly awaiting the Eid Al Fitr holidays. With the moon sighting committee set to observe the crescent on March 29, Saturday, residents can look forward to a 4-5 day holiday from March 30. If the crescent is spotted on Saturday evening, the Eid holidays will fall on March 30, 31, and April 1, with an additional day off on April 2 if Ramadan completes 30 days.

The government of the UAE has confirmed that the time frame from March 30, Sunday, until April 1, Tuesday, would be an Eid Al Fitr holiday for the private sector. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has also confirmed that all private sector workers in all industries will get paid leave. The policy of a common holiday is being adopted to allow employees in the private sector to have the same holiday benefits as government sector employees.

Based on the reports of Middle East media, Ramadan will likely finish in 30 days, hence a five-day holiday for residents of the UAE. In case of no sighting of the moon and Ramadan finishes 30 days, then March 31 will mark the beginning of Shawwal and the Eid holidays will be marked on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

Eid Al Fitr holidays conclude the holy month of Ramadan and are a special day for Muslims everywhere. UAE residents are looking forward to a much-needed holiday and time to celebrate with family and friends. As the holidays coincide with a weekend, residents will have an extra-long holiday and can take full advantage of the days off.

Also read: March 21 - 25 Heavy rain alert for Telugu states; no holiday announced!