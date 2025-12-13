Bahrain Declares December 16–17 as Public Holidays for National Day, Accession Day

The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially announced a two-day public holiday next week in observance of its National Day celebrations and the Accession Day of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to a government directive, all ministries, government departments, and public-sector institutions across the country will remain closed on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The decision ensures uniform implementation of the holidays throughout the Kingdom.

The announcement was issued through a circular approved by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, reaffirming the government’s commitment to commemorating key national milestones.

National Day marks Bahrain’s journey as a modern nation, celebrating its cultural heritage, unity, and development, while Accession Day commemorates the anniversary of King Hamad’s ascension to the throne and the reforms and progress achieved under his leadership.

Residents and businesses are advised to plan ahead, as routine government services will not be available during the two-day break. Essential and emergency services may continue to operate with revised schedules, and the public is encouraged to check with relevant authorities for specific service updates.

The extended break is expected to allow citizens and expatriates to take part in official events, community celebrations, and cultural activities held across the Kingdom during the national festivities.