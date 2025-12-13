Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Semi-Finale Eviction: Who Is Leaving the House Today?

The semi-finale week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has turned into a high-stakes battle, with eviction suspense gripping fans across the state. As the grand finale approaches on December 21, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will be eliminated next.

Unofficial Voting Trends

According to unofficial voting trends, Thanuja Puttaswamy is currently leading with the highest number of votes, placing her in a safe position this week. Meanwhile, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, and Demon Pavan are reportedly in the danger zone, making the eviction race extremely tight.

Who Is Likely to Be Eliminated?

While no official confirmation has been released, strong buzz suggests that one among Emmanuel, Suman, or Pavan is likely to exit the show before the finale week. This eviction will play a crucial role in shaping the final list of contestants.

Finale Week Stakes

The outcome of this eviction will determine who joins confirmed finalist Kalyan Padala in the all-important finale week. With every vote now counting, fans are actively voting to protect their favourite contestants.

Where to Watch and Vote

Viewers can catch all the drama on Star Maa and stream the show on JioHotstar, while voting online to ensure their favourites stay in the race.

As the finale draws closer, tensions inside the house — and among fans — continue to rise, making this one of the most thrilling weeks of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.