Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: UDF Leads in 387 Wards, LDF at 283, NDA at 71

The counting of votes for 1,199 local bodies across Kerala commenced at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with officials first taking up postal ballots before moving to Electronic Voting Machines. The State Election Commission has deployed counting teams across 244 centres and at all 14 district collectorates.

Early numbers point to a closely fought battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in gram panchayats, block panchayats, municipalities, and corporations.

Key Live Updates

Tripunithura Municipality Result: Counting has concluded in Ernakulam’s Tripunithura Municipality, where the NDA secured control by edging past the LDF with a narrow one-seat lead.

Counting has concluded in Ernakulam’s Tripunithura Municipality, where the NDA secured control by edging past the LDF with a narrow one-seat lead. Historic Win for R. Sreelekha: Retired IPS officer and the first woman to join the Kerala cadre, R. Sreelekha, clinched victory from the Sasthamangalam division in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Retired IPS officer and the first woman to join the Kerala cadre, R. Sreelekha, clinched victory from the Sasthamangalam division in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. UDF Takes Kochi Corporation: The UDF crossed the majority mark of 39 and secured 44 seats, taking control of the Kochi Corporation.

Statewide Trends (SEC):

UDF ahead in 387 wards

LDF leading in 283 wards

NDA leading in 71 wards

Others ahead in 59 wards

Corporation Trends: LDF is gaining in Kozhikode Corporation, while NDA is showing an edge in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Thiruvananthapuram Update: UDF defeated LDF in the prominent Palayam ward.

Panchayat Trends:

LDF leading in 334 gram panchayats

UDF ahead in 296 gram panchayats

NDA Momentum Slips (as of 9:06 a.m.):

Leads dropped to 10 in gram panchayats

1 lead in block panchayats

4 in municipalities

0 in corporations

Early Snapshot at 8:51 a.m.:

LDF led in 136 gram panchayats

UDF in 113

Among 87 municipalities, LDF led in 29 and UDF in 28

Additional Political Buzz

A sharp exchange in the Lok Sabha added to the political atmosphere, with MP Kangana Ranaut criticising Rahul Gandhi during a debate and remarking, “PM Modi hacks hearts, not EVMs.”

Counting-Day Issues

Minor disruptions were reported from centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Vadakara, where disputes over the entry of booth agents and candidates briefly stalled proceedings.

Why These Results Matter

The outcome of the local body polls is expected to heavily influence party strategies ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Both fronts view the results as a key indicator of ground sentiment.

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