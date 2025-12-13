ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Released for Foundation, Inter and Final

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the exam timetable for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the May 2026 examination cycle. The institute confirmed that the examinations will be conducted provided there is an adequate number of registered candidates for each level.

The announcement offers much-needed clarity to thousands of CA students preparing for the upcoming attempt, covering key details such as exam dates, paper timings, application deadlines, and medium of examination.

CA Final Examination Dates – May 2026

Group 1: May 2, May 4, and May 6, 2026

Group 2: May 8, May 10, and May 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Examination Dates – May 2026

Group 1: May 3, May 5, and May 7, 2026

Group 2: May 9, May 11, and May 13, 2026

CA Foundation Examination Dates – May 2026

May 14, May 16, May 18, and May 20, 2026

Exam Timings and Reading Time

Foundation Papers 1 and 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (3 hours)

Foundation Papers 3 and 4: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (2 hours)

Intermediate and Final Papers 1 to 5: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (3 hours)

Final Paper 6: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (4 hours)

Candidates will be provided with 15 minutes of reading time from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM before the start of the exam. This reading time will not be applicable to Foundation Papers 3 and 4.

Application Process and Key Dates

Students planning to appear for the May 2026 CA examinations must submit their applications through the ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) available at eservices.icai.org.

Application window opens: March 3, 2026

Last date to apply without a late fee: March 16, 2026

Final date with late fee (₹600): March 19, 2026

Correction window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

Applicants are required to pay the prescribed examination fee while submitting the online form.

Medium of Examination

ICAI has confirmed that candidates may choose to write the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations in either English or Hindi, based on their preference selected during the application process.

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