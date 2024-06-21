International Yoga Day celebrated across Northeast; CMs, Governors join in

Agartala, June 21 (IANS) With multiple events, the 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the northeastern states on Friday, with Governors, Chief Ministers, students, and people from different walks of life taking part in the annual programme.

In Manipur, the day was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan led by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who practised yoga along with officials, staff, and security personnel of the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh attended the Yoga Day celebrations at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

Later, he said in a post on X: “Yoga is a powerful way to transform our lives and bring about a sense of mental peace and harmony within us. I urge everyone to practice yoga and adopt a healthy and balanced lifestyle, contributing to the well-being of our state.”

Nagaland also joined the rest of the country to observe International Yoga Day with plenty of enthusiasm.

The state government, NGOs, and Assam Rifles organised various programmes at different locations. In Kohima, the Department of Youth Resources and Sports in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission, and the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare organised a yoga session at the IG Stadium.

In Arunachal Pradesh, various yoga training sessions and awareness programmes were organised to mark the occasion.

At the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, Governor Lt General (Retd) K.T. Parnaik participated in a yoga session along with schoolchildren and officials.

Similar sessions were also held in the Assembly premises, while the Department of Health and Family Welfare in association with Vihangam Yog organised an awareness session at the Hornbill Futsal Ground in Itanagar.

In Tawang, International Yoga Day was observed at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium in collaboration with the Indian Army. The Army also organised yoga sessions for students and the public at the Jung sub-division in the district.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Cabinet colleagues, senior officials, students, and others took part in the state’s main Yoga Day function at the Hapania International Exhibition Centre.

In Mizoram, yoga enthusiasts joined the celebrations at the Hawla Indoor Stadium, where chief guest and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also performed yoga along with his wife Jayashree Kambhampati and Chief Secretary Renu Sharma.

Governor Kambhampati also expressed his delight in witnessing such a diverse gathering, unified in the appreciation and practice of yoga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.