International Women’s Day: Haryana's first pre-marital counselling centre opened in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 8 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has launched Haryana's first premarital counselling centre, 'Tere Mere Sapne' in Gurugram on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

This centre, established in Gurugram's Civil Hospital, was inaugurated by National Commission for Women member Mamta Kumari. Haryana State Women's Commission President Renu Bhatia was also present. After inaugurating the premarital counselling centre, Mamta Kumari said that in today's modern lifestyle, the rich and strong tradition of our married life is getting affected in some way or the other.

"In such a situation, the National Commission for Women's "Tere Mere Sapne" is a unique and meaningful effort made with strength and understanding. In which society will also play an important role. The commission's effort is to maintain our beautiful structure of family fabric. While moving forward on the tradition of building a nation from family to society and from society to nation," she added.

Mamta Kumari said that the Commission has started premarital counselling centres at 21 places in 9 states of the country on the occasion of International Women's Day today.

"Our effort will be to make the youth aware of how to develop mutual intimacy and a better understanding of relationships in married life before marriage in these counselling centres. The Commission is trying to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that, Nari Shakti will also ensure her participation with priority," she asserted.

Addressing the people present in the program, Haryana State Women Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia said that today in society, there is no better coordination between the newly married couple after marriage which has a direct impact on the children. These counselling centres will play an important role in dealing with these situations.

"Counselling will be given by experts in these centres, in which ways will be taught to understand the relationship of marriage, the role of the family, emotional attachment, and ways to deal with the challenges in married life," Bhatia said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.