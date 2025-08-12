International students applaud India’s hospitality and PM Modi’s message at IOAA

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) officially began on Tuesday. The event is being organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) at the World Convention Centre in Mumbai and will run until August 21.

Students from across India and around the world are participating in the Olympiad, and many have expressed their gratitude to India for hosting the event. Participants from various countries appreciated the IOAA and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouraging message.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the event through a video message, welcoming participants from across the globe and motivating them for their journey in astronomy and astrophysics.

In his message, PM Modi highlighted India's modern scientific achievements. He mentioned one of the world’s highest astronomical observatories, located in Ladakh at an altitude of 4,500 metres. He emphasised India’s commitment to nurturing scientific curiosity and empowering young minds. He also shared that billions of dollars are being invested in the research ecosystem.

Sumant Gupta, a participant in the Olympiad, told IANS, "This is an Olympiad for astronomy with participation from many countries. I am proud to be representing the host nation, India. PM Modi has brought great awareness to this Olympiad. Awards include gold, silver, and bronze medals. We’re having a lot of fun here."

Yahia from Malaysia shared, "Many emerging astronomers and astrophysics participants from various countries are here. I’m truly impressed by PM Modi’s words." He considered it to be a great opportunity to participate in such an important event.

Phillips Zawaski from Slovakia said, "I’m very happy to be part of this event. India's hospitality is deeply touching. I found PM Modi’s message very inspiring. We've learned a lot here."

A student from Sri Lanka added, "This is my first time participating in the Olympiad. My team and I are thankful to India for hosting this event. PM Modi’s speech was truly motivating."

