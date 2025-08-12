Black Day For Democracy: YS Jagan on Pulivendula, Ontimitta ZPTC Bypolls

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of turning Andhra Pradesh into a “state ruled by rowdies” and murdering democracy.

In a series of posts on social media platform X on Tuesday, Jagan alleged large-scale irregularities in the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections. He claimed that Chandrababu, “behaving like a goonda,” misused his position as CM, manipulated officials and police, and hijacked the elections like a “terrorist operation” just to grab two minor ZPTC seats.

“This is a black day for democracy,” Jagan said, demanding that the results be scrapped and fresh elections be held under Central forces.

Jagan alleged that polling booths were shifted several kilometres away in Pulivendula to inconvenience voters, while hundreds of TDP supporters from outside villages entered polling areas, blocked local voters, seized voter slips, and cast bogus votes. He said YSRCP agents were attacked and prevented from sitting in booths, and even women agents faced assaults.

Senior police officers, including DSPs and CIs, allegedly acted as silent spectators or actively aided TDP members, Jagan claimed. He also accused a DIG, who is a relative of a former TDP MP, of encouraging election violations while wearing a party scarf.

Jagan questioned why Chandrababu needed such violence and malpractice if he truly believed people would vote for him. He accused the TDP government of destroying agriculture, education, health, law and order, and transparency during its 15-month rule, while failing to deliver on election promises like the “Super Six” and “Super Seven” schemes. He further alleged widespread corruption in sand, minerals, liquor, and power purchase deals, and neglect of welfare schemes for farmers, students, and the poor.

Recalling the 2017 Nandyal bypoll, where he alleged similar large-scale rigging, Jagan said the people eventually responded in 2019 with a massive mandate for YSRCP. He predicted a similar backlash in Pulivendula and across the state in the future.

Despite the alleged irregularities, Jagan said he would take the matter to court with evidence and urged all who value democracy to demand a re-election under the protection of Central security forces.