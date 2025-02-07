Insult to humanity: DK Shivakumar condemns 'shackling' of Indian deportees by US

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday criticised the "shackling" of Indian deportees by the US, saying it is an insult to humanity.

Talking to the media in Kanakapura, Shivakumar said if someone is residing illegally in another country, they should face appropriate legal consequences, but shackling them like criminals is unacceptable and an insult to humanity.

When asked about the state Budget preparations amid the government's guarantee schemes, Shivakumar dismissed claims that these schemes are a financial burden.

"Who said guarantees are an economic burden? These schemes empower people and relieve financial strain. We have allocated Rs 250 crore per sector to strengthen the economy. A total of Rs 56,000 crore has been dedicated to these programmes, ensuring benefits for all sections of society," Shivakumar said.

He added that the government is focused on the welfare of the hungry and the poor, and the Budget will be presented in the first week of March, with the exact date to be announced in a few days.

Criticising the Union Budget, he remarked that it has "nothing" for Karnataka.

On former PM H. D. Deve Gowda's statement that his last wish is to ensure water supply to Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded, "Since becoming a minister, I have approved an additional 6 TMC of water for Bengaluru. This marks a new chapter in the city's history. Neither the BJP nor other coalition governments made such decisions."

He highlighted that the stalled Cauvery Phase 5 water project has been restarted, bringing water from Thorekadanahalli and supplying it to 110 villages.

Additionally, he promised that by the year-end, water from the Ettinahole project will reach Tumakuru.

"Political commitment is necessary, not just empty rhetoric. We respect Deve Gowda's experience, but he must uphold his dignity," Shivakumar said.

When asked about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's claim that Karnataka ministers do not discuss state funding issues with him, Shivakumar said, "Why should our ministers consult with him? We have met the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister, and relevant Union Ministers."

He said that if Kumaraswamy truly cares about Karnataka, he should pressure the Central government to provide funds for the state.

When asked about BJP leader R. Ashoka’s claim that Karnataka will see a change in CM by November, Shivakumar laughed, "I'm happy to hear that Ashoka is learning astrology. I, too, have an interest in astrology. If he has time, I'll go and consult him."

Regarding discussions on the site for Bengaluru's second airport, he clarified, "As per the agreement for Kempegowda International Airport, no second airport can begin operations before 2034. However, we are making preparations and have proposed sites in the southern and northeastern parts of the state."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.