Installation of CCTV cameras must in Jammu: Official

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) Jammu District Magistrate (DM) Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday directed a mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at key establishments across the city to enhance public safety.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeks to improve surveillance through technology.

The order applies to banking and financial institutions, business establishments, and public spaces with high foot traffic.

These include banks, ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, liquor shops, educational institutions, places of worship, transportation hubs, hospitals, offices, etc.

Establishments and market associations have been asked to install CCTV cameras within two weeks, covering entry and exit points up to 40 metres.

The systems are required to operate continuously with power backup, maintaining a resolution of at least 1920x1080 and storing footage for 30 days.

The CCTV footage must be provided to law enforcement agencies when requested and any suspicious activity observed should be reported to the local Station House Officers (SHO).

The SHOs will compile a list of non-compliant establishments for submission through the Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police.

The order will be enforced on Monday for an initial period of eight weeks, with the possibility of extensions or modifications.

Non-compliance will be subject to legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the DM's order said.

The order comes in the aftermath of a daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in which armed robbers looted 1.5 kg of gold.

In another incident, thieves took away Rs 50,000 after breaking into a shop during the night in the city.

There have also been some incidents of shooting during gang wars in Jammu city.

These incidents created a sense of insecurity among the peace-loving citizens of the city.

In addition to the locals, thousands of pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine pass through Jammu city day and night.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.