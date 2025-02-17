Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks down memory lane, shares pictures from childhood, teens

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in India for her brother Siddharth’s wedding, is getting nostalgic. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a bunch of pictures from her childhood, teens and initial phase of her career.

She also penned a long note in the caption and told the story behind each photograph. One of the pictures also shows her in the company of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and the late actor Dilip Kumar.

She wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life. 1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982 3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987 4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year 5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly”.

One of the pictures also shows her holding a python.

She further mentioned , “Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995 8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997 9: 90s baby. Stylin’ with @irf.ahm 1997 10: my first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999 11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999 12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar 13: Miss india contestant. 2000 14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002 15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don’t ask! 2008 there’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia”.

