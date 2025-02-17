US, Europe face widening rift over Ukraine crisis

Munich, Feb 17 (IANS) As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the United States and its European allies have demonstrated increasing divisions regarding resolving the Ukraine crisis, a rift that became particularly pronounced at the just-concluded 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Keith Kellogg, Ukraine envoy of US President Donald Trump, told a conference event in Munich on Saturday that Europe would not have a seat at the negotiation table. "I think this is not going to happen," he said, although he confirmed that Ukraine would be involved.

Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, during which they discussed immediately engaging in direct negotiations aimed at ending the three-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump suggested he might meet Putin in Saudi Arabia.

The unexpected call caught European leaders off guard, sparking concerns that the United States could reach a deal with Russia that would compromise European security without their involvement.

In response, top foreign affairs officials from major European countries, including Germany, France and Poland, issued a joint statement, stressing that both Ukraine and Europe must be part of "any negotiation" regarding the Ukraine issue.

Also attending the MSC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned on Saturday that the era of guaranteed American support for Europe is over, indicating that remarks made by US Vice President J.D. Vance a day before signaled a shift in US-Europe relations.

Vance had criticised Europe's approach to democracy and immigration in Munich, stating that the greatest threat to the continent came from within.

Zelensky also urged Europe to unite to create a joint military force and a coordinated foreign policy strategy.

Fearing being sidelined on the Ukraine issue, EU leaders have urged unity and action across the continent. "This is an existential moment, and it's a moment where Europe has to stand up," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a panel discussion.

French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday to discuss Ukraine and security in Europe. The meeting is expected to include leaders from Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as the NATO Secretary-General and the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Saturday at the conference that he expects the meeting to address the challenges posed by Trump.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is "ready and willing" to deploy British troops to Ukraine to help guarantee its security.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Starmer said Britain was "ready to play a leading role" in Ukraine's defence and security, including the commitment of three billion pounds (about 3.8 billion US dollars) a year until 2030.

