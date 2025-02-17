J&K: First-ever Sikh Cricket Premier League inaugurated in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) L-G Manoj Sinha said on Monday inaugurated the first-ever edition of the Sikh Cricket Premier League in Jammu, saying that inclusive growth for J&K envisions socio-economic growth for all sections of the society.

“It is not just a sporting event, but a cultural and social initiative that reflects the commitment to holistic community development and aims to build a brighter future for the youth of the Sikh community in J&K,” the L-G said.

He congratulated the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee for playing a vital role in empowering the Sikh community and preserving its rich heritage, through such innovative programs, while fostering a sense of pride and responsibility towards the society and the nation among its youth.

“Today, Jammu Kashmir is working for inclusive growth, which means socio-economic growth of all sections of society. Such initiatives hold the key to equitable growth and socio-economic change. It also promotes the ideals and values of unity, discipline and harmony,” he claimed.

He also emphasised the role of Public-Private Partnerships to empower youth by improving infrastructure, providing opportunities and opening up new avenues in diverse sectors.

“I strongly believe that socio-economic goals of development and empowerment of youth should be made through public-private partnerships. It can provide an extensive network of skilling and entrepreneurship projects and we can take these facilities to the grassroots levels. In 2020, I had initiated public-private partnership projects. Even today, we are also creating an enabling policy environment in which youth's concerns can be reflected, and redressed in a speedy manner,” he further claimed.

He also claimed to develop a robust ecosystem where the Sikh community members, especially the youth have access to opportunities and make meaningful contributions to society.

“Our youth from the Sikh community represent the very pivot around which socio-economic growth and transformation of the society takes a new shape and to ensure this we are working with dedication for mainstreaming of Sikh youth into the development process,” he said.

He further asked the Youth to follow footsteps of their great ancestors and make the entire Sikh community and the nation proud.

S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee; presidents of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees, heads of various Sikh organisations, players, coaches and youth in large numbers were present.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, senior officials of Police and civil administration were also present on the occasion.

