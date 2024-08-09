INS Tabar in London: Indian and Royal Navies forge stronger bonds, band event set for Saturday

London, Aug 9 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s flagship frigate, INS Tabar, has attracted a significant crowd of both the Indian diaspora and British locals since its arrival at London Harbour on August 7 for a four-day visit.

Many are eagerly awaiting the live performance by the INS Tabar band, scheduled for Saturday (August 10), at the Cathedral Square in London. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Official sources told IANS that INS Tabar's visit to the UK is not just a grand spectacle of a ship passing through Tower Bridge. Beyond the impressive event, it offers the ship’s crew a valuable chance to engage in a series of professional exchanges with the Royal Navy.

"This visit of INS Tabar enhances the bilateral maritime collaboration between the two nations," said the sources.

The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy undeniably share a rich history that has flourished in recent decades. Ships from both Navies have frequently visited each other’s countries and have participated in numerous joint naval exercises. In addition, the two Navies have maintained a long-standing partnership through the annual bilateral naval exercise known as Konkan, which is being conducted for several years.

INS Tabar (F44), meaning 'battle axe', is the third ship of the Talwar-class frigates in the Indian Navy.

Commissioned on April 19, 2004, in Kaliningrad, Russia, INS Tabar arrived at its home port Mumbai on July 31, 2004. Alongside its sister ships, INS Talwar (meaning 'sword') and INS Trishul (meaning 'trident'), INS Tabar is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai.

This highly capable warship is equipped to handle a range of missions, including air, surface, and sub-surface operations, and can function both independently on maritime assignments and as part of a larger naval task force.

On Wednesday, the iconic Tower Bridge in London transformed into a festive venue as members of the Indian diaspora came together to welcome INS Tabar to the city. The scenic backdrop of the historic bridge highlighted the cultural unity and vibrant spirit of the Indian community in the UK, with many participants enthusiastically chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

