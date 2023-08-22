INS Sunayna enters South Africa

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) INS Sunayna on Tuesday entered port of Durban in South Africa. The ship undertook passage exercise with South African Navy Ship SAS King Sekhukhune I off Durban.

During the port call, the two navies will share best practices and experiences through professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges and cross deck visits, additionally social interactions with senior military and civil dignitaries are also planned, the defence ministry official said this on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence said that post exchange of pleasantries at sea, the ship entered Durban harbour. The ship was received by Cdr Kenneth Singh officiating Flag Officer Commanding Naval Base Durban and HCI Pretoria Officials.

The visit apart from commemorating 30 years of diplomatic partnership between India and South Africa is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between both Indian Navy and South Africa Navy, official added.

Beside this admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Naval Base Karwar. During the visit, CNS inaugurated two residential buildings comprising 600 flats at Amadhalli and Arga Naval Base each in the presence of large number of families of naval personnel and defence civilians.

The 10 residential towers have been provisioned with modern amenities, improved interiors, landscaping and external services in compliance with IGBC Gold Rating. These infrastructure developments are part of ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird which will house around 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families.

The ongoing construction has created numerous direct and indirect jobs. The project aligns with the ‘AatmaNirbharBharat’ initiative of Govt of India, sourcing over 90 per cent of material domestically, Navy added.

The CNS praised the Project Seabird effort in the creation of high-quality defence infrastructure and urged expeditious completion of remaining facilities.

