Canadian citizen arrested in connection with DRDO espionage case

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) In a significant development in connection with the DRDO espionage case involving a former Navy commander and a freelance journalist, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Canadian citizen, a source said on Tuesday.

A well-placed source told IANS that the accused has been identified as Rahul Gangal.

"Freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi was previously arrested on May 17 for possessing sensitive documents related to DRDO. Later, former Navy commander Ashish Pathak was also apprehended for assisting Raghuvanshi. During the investigation, it was discovered that Gangal was supplying sensitive documents to Raghuvanshi," the CBI source said.

The source further revealed that Gangal had acquired Canadian citizenship and had been residing there.

Subsequently, the CBI learned that Gangal had returned to India on August 19.

After verifying his address, the CBI arrested him during a raid.The CBI team also conducted a search operation at his residence, leading to the recovery of classified documents.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in this case on July 12. The probe agency registered the case on December 9, 2022, under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after receiving a complaint from the DRDO.Raghuvanshi allegedly shared classified DRDO information with foreign intelligence agencies, including Pakistan.

"Raghuvanshi was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information. He gathered minute details about DRDO defense projects and their progress, as well as sensitive information regarding future procurement by the Indian armed forces, which revealed the strategic preparedness of the country.

"He also shared classified communications and information related to national security, as well as details of India's strategic and diplomatic discussions with friendly nations, with foreign intelligence agencies," stated the CBI.

