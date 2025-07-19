INS Sandhayak concludes Malaysia visit aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel (Large) INS Sandhayak concluded her three-day maiden port call at Port Klang, Malaysia, for hydrographic cooperation, on Saturday, an official said.

The maiden visit of the ship to Port Klang aimed at facilitating technical exchanges and strengthening institutional ties via concerted cooperation, like the sharing of survey technologies and sustained hydrographic support engagements.

The visit from July 16-19 included various engagements with the Royal Malaysian Navy, along with activities aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Malaysia.

This visit demonstrated India’s growing role in regional hydrographic capacity building under the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and the National Hydrographic Office framework.

Earlier, INS Sandhayak received a warm welcome in Malaysia, and the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur also posted a message on X to mark the occasion.

"Port Call by INS Sandhayak to Malaysia. Indian Navy's Hydrographic Vessel INS Sandhayak arrived at Port Klang, Malaysia, on 16 July and was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Malaysian Navy. From 16-19 July, the Ship looks forward to a fruitful engagement with the Royal Malaysian Navy to include visit to the National Hydrographic Centre, Subject Matter Expert exchanges, sports interaction and cross visits by Navy personnel," said the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur.

The key activities during the visit included in-depth knowledge exchange sessions, official receptions and events designed to foster international goodwill and elevate awareness of the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. The visit reaffirmed India’s commitment to regional maritime cooperation.

INS Sandhayak is the first of the indigenously designed and built Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey ship.

INS Sandhayak (Yard 3025) was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on February 3, 2024.

The ship has full‑scale coastal and deep‑water surveying capacity, oceanographic data collection and is capable of Search and Rescue (SAR)/humanitarian operations with onboard helicopter and hospital functions.

