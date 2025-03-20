India's coffee exports surge 40 pc to surpass $1.54 billion in April-Feb

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) India's coffee exports have recorded a robust 40 per cent rise during April-Feb in the current financial year to surpass the $1.54 billion mark compared with the corresponding figure of $1.10 billion for the same period of the previous year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce.

Overseas shipments of coffee went up by 22 per cent to $178.68 million in Feb, from $146.08 million in the same last year, official data showed.

In Rupee terms, the exports increased 43.37 per cent to Rs 13004.75 crore during April-Feb 2024-25 from Rs 9,070 crore in the same 11-month period last

The top export markets for Indian coffee are Italy, Germany Russia Belgium, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US.

India is the seventh-largest producer and the fifth-largest exporter of coffee in the world. Prices of coffee are ruling at record levels following adverse weather-induced supply crunch in the largest producing countries of Brazil and Vietnam. India exports over two-thirds of the over 3.5 lakh tonnes produced in the country.

India's coffee exports have almost doubled in the last four years to touch $1.29 billion in FY 2023-24 from $719.42 million in 2020-21 with the country becoming the seventh-largest coffee producer globally, according to a statement released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

The country's coffee exports have grown significantly due to the increasing global demand for its rich and unique flavours. Approximately three-fourths of India's coffee production consists of Arabica and Robusta beans. These are primarily exported as unroasted beans. However, there is a growing demand for value-added products like roasted and instant coffee, further fuelling the export boom.

India's coffee is primarily grown in the ecologically rich Western and Eastern Ghats, areas famous for their biodiversity. Karnataka leads in production, contributing 248,020 MT in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These areas are home to shaded plantations that not only support the coffee industry but also play a vital role in preserving the natural environment, helping to maintain the ecological balance of these biodiversity hotspots.

Meanwhile, due to the rise of the cafe culture, higher disposable incomes and a growing preference for coffee over tea, coffee consumption in India is also steadily increasing. This trend has been observed particularly in both urban and rural areas. Domestic consumption has increased from 84,000 tonnes in 2012 to 91,000 tonnes in 2023.

