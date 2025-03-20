Demi Moore shares heartfelt message, unseen pictures on Bruce Willis' 70th birthday

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Demi Moore celebrated the 70th birthday of her ex-husband Bruce Willis. On the occasion, the actress shared a sweet Instagram post showing photos of Bruce with his family.

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you”, she simply captioned the Instagram post, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Demi Moore, 62, and Bruce divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. Bruce married wife Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

As per ‘People’, he retired from acting after he received an aphasia diagnosis in 2022. He was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Demi Moore’s Instagram post included various photos of Bruce with his three older daughters and his granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, 23 months. Louetta is the daughter of Rumer and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

The actress’ post began with a silly image of Moore, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah beside Bruce as they smiled wide and cuddled together on the couch. The Substance actress then included a solo image of her and Bruce embracing one another and smiling for the camera.

Another photo included Moore holding Louetta in Bruce’s lap as he gave her a kiss. Her mother, Rumer, stood beside them and mimicked the kissing face as she kept her hand on her father’s back. Another photo includes Moore and Bruce’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, sitting on her dad’s lap and lovingly hugging him. The actress then included a photo of Scout supporting Bruce as he rests on a treatment table.

The ‘Ghost’ star capped off the Instagram carousel with an adorable snapshot of Bruce holding Louetta in his arms.

