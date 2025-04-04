Indian Railways produces record 41,929 wagons in FY25

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Indian Railways has produced all-time high of 41,929 wagons in FY25, surpassing the 37,650 wagons produced in the earlier fiscal (FY24), the government said on Friday.

This marks a remarkable leap from the annual average of 13,262 wagons produced between 2004-2014, showcasing a significant boost in manufacturing capacity and efficiency, said Ministry of Railways.

Total wagon production in the last three years reached 1,02,369 units, boosting Railways’ freight capacity.

This growth is expected to reduce freight bottlenecks and enhance rail cargo movement.

“The numbers suggest a significant increase in the annual wagon production, highlighting the government’s vision of not only increasing domestic manufacturing but also improving its freight movement that will enhance convenience and also provide a major boost to the Indian economy, empowering India towards its goal of becoming an economic prowess,” said the ministry.

This surge in wagon production is expected to have a profound economic and environmental impact.

With more wagons available, transport bottlenecks will be significantly reduced, ensuring faster cargo movement and improved efficiency for industries reliant on bulk transportation, such as coal, cement and steel.

By reducing dependence on road freight, this shift will also lower fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to sustainability goals. Additionally, the improved efficiency in freight movement will help curb transportation costs, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers by mitigating inflationary pressures, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in FY25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, registering a 9 per cent growth from 6,541 coaches in the previous fiscal (FY24). In last fiscal, the special emphasis was on non-AC coaches with production of 4,601 coaches.

According to the Ministry of Railways, annual average coach production has risen from 3,300 in 2004-14 to 5,481 in 2014-24, with total production of 54,809 coaches in last decade.

As Indian Railways continues to expand its freight capacity, it is playing a crucial role in strengthening India’s industrial infrastructure and economic resilience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.