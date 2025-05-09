Indian Oil, BPCL assure sufficient fuel supply amid India-Pak tensions

New Delhi/Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday issued public statements, assuring citizens that the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG.

They urged people not to indulge in panic buying, emphasising that supply chains remain fully functional across India.

Indian Oil, the country’s largest fuel retailer, took to social media to reassure the public that there is no disruption in fuel availability.

“Indian Oil wants to assure you that there is adequate availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the country. Our supply chains are operating smoothly, and all retail outlets have enough fuel and LPG,” the company said in a post on X.

The company also appealed to consumers to avoid panic-driven stockpiling, stating that “By staying calm and avoiding unnecessary crowding, we can ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel for everyone.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BPCL -- India’s second-largest oil marketing company -- also confirmed that its fuel stations and LPG distributorships across the nation are operating without interruption.

“There is no cause for concern or panic buying. Our supply chain operations remain robust and efficient, ensuring uninterrupted supplies,” BPCL said in a statement.

It added that BPCL remains committed to providing energy accessibility and reliability, even during times of uncertainty.

The assurances came in the backdrop of increasing military activity between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’, a retaliatory strike by Indian forces on May 7 in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

While India avoided targeting civilian or military infrastructure, Pakistan has attempted to strike Indian assets using drones and other weapons, particularly along the western borders and the Line of Control (LoC).

However, Indian forces have effectively neutralised all such attempts. India’s homegrown missile systems are proving to be a formidable deterrent to Pakistan’s imported military assets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.