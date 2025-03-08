Indian Navy's first training squadron concludes visit to Thailand

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The visit of First Training Squadron (1TS) of Indian Navy comprising the INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera to Phuket Deep Sea Port in Thailand concluded on Friday, Navy officials said.

As part of the ongoing training deployment of the 1TS to South East Asia, INS Shardul, INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, had arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Port in Thailand on March 1.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this visit concluded on a high note with coordinated tactical manoeuvres and exchange of sea riders during PASSEX with HTMS Huahin, a patrol gunboats in the Royal Thai Navy.

During the stay at harbour, bilateral activities between the Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) included multiple professional exchanges, training visits and social interactions bolstering Navy-to-Navy connections.

Captain Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer, 1TS, along with Commanding Officers of INS Shardul, INS Sujata and ICGS Veera, called on Vice-Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander, 3rd Naval Area Command.

The interactions focused on regional security, avenues for joint training exercises and goodwill activities.

The Ministry of Defence said that the sea trainees of 1TS also visited 3rd Naval Area Command, Phangna Naval Port and HTMS Krabi providing opportunity for training interaction and sharing of best practices.

A guided tour of 1TS ships was also organised for school children, RTN personnel and Indian diaspora.

Other highlights of the visit included a combined yoga session and friendly sports fixtures between both sides.

The Ministry of Defence said that an onboard reception was co-hosted by Indian Embassy and 1TS Senior Officer, which was attended by senior leadership from Royal Thai Navy, members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats and other distinguished guests.

The extant visit consolidates strong bonds of friendship between the two Navies and underscores Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with its neighbours in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The visit reinforced better understanding and enhanced interoperability between the two Navies, the official added.

