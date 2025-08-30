Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of white-ball tour of Australia, says CA

Melbourne, Aug 30 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that fan zones dedicated to Indian fans during the white-ball series between Australia and India have been sold out 50 days in advance, highlighting the soaring demand and excitement for the high-profile matches.

CA also said public tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have been sold out, and has urged fans to book their tickets for the remaining matches, as they are also selling fast. “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues.”

“We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We’re looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations,” said Joel Morrison, CA’s Executive General Manager Events & Operations, in a statement.

India’s white-ball tour of Australia starts with the ODI series opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, and is followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25 respectively. Batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are expected to play in the ODI series, the only format they play internationally after stepping away from Tests and T20Is.

It will be followed by the five-match T20I series beginning on October 29 at Manuka Oval in Canberra, followed by games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 2), Gold Coast Stadium on November 6 and The Gabba in Brisbane on November 8.

The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series, the visitors lost by a 2-1 margin in 2020/21, but managed to win the subsequent T20I series by the same margin.

