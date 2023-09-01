INDIA will win, Modi govt will be ousted in 2024: Oppn leaders

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Several leaders from the Opposition parties on Friday said the INDIA bloc will oust the “arrogant and corrupt” BJP-led government at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It will be the outcome of the INDIA bloc that those who are at the Centre will now lose. It is clear that they will go," said Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar while addressing the media after the conclusion of the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, Kumar said, “They want to change the history of the country, but unitedly we will not allow them to do so.”

He informed that the INDIA bloc will start its campaign at various places, adding that the elections may be held before the scheduled time.

Echoing a similar sentiment, former Chief Minister and national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “From the very beginning , we are fighting against the BJP. We have taken a pledge to oust (Narendra) Modi ji. Since the Gujarat riots, I have been fighting against Modi and Amit Shah. You all know what their history is.”

He also accused the ruling BJP of misusing central agencies like the ED and the CBI to trap Opposition leaders across the country.

Attacking the BJP, Yadav said, "By spreading lies, they came to power. They took my name and other leaders and claimed that we had deposited money in Swiss banks."

Taking a swipe at Modi, Lalu said, "During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had promised to bring back the money from Swiss banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh each in the accounts of people. But no one has received any money so far."

Mentioning seat sharing among the Opposition alliance, Yadav said, “We will be successful in seat sharing, there won't be any problem. By allowing some losses, we will make I.N.D.I.A win and remove Modi, and save the country.”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “This alliance is not only an alliance of parties, this INDIA alliance is the alliance of 140 crore people of the country.“

“Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government. As a citizen of the country, it pains me. In the global newspapers news is being published that our Indian government is working for a single person. How will the country progress if the entire government is engaged in working for one man,” Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the OCCRP report on the Adani Group.

“Never before was there such an arrogant government, they think themselves above God. When someone thinks of themselves as more than God then their downfall is certain,” he added.

Kejriwal said, “All the people sitting here have not come for posts, but to save 140 crore people of the country (from the BJP), and take it on the path of progress.”

“I hope in the coming times, the entire country will be united and it will oust this arrogant government,” he said.

