Court grants bail to an accused in Kanhaiyalal murder case

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) A Special NIA Court on Friday granted bail to one of the accused, Farhad Mohammad a.k.a Babla, in connection with the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Granting the bail, judge Ravindra Kumar said in his order: "There are no allegations against the accused of involvement in the conspiracy.

"He was only accused under the Arms Act. The accused has been in jail since July 2022. In such a situation, he is given the benefit of bail," the judge added.

On June 28, 2022, Kanhaiyalal was brutally murdered by Mohammad Riaz Attari and Gaus Mohammad.

