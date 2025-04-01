India’s raw silk production increases to 34,042 metric tonnes in April-January

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) India's raw silk production is estimated at 34,042 metric tonnes in the April-January period of 2024-25, which is a close to 10,000 tonnes increase over the corresponding figure of 24,299 metric tonnes in the same period of 2014-15, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The raw silk production in the country has increased due to interventions of Central schemes such as Catalytic Development Programme, North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS), Integrated Scheme for Development of Silk Industry, Silk Samagra and Silk Samagra-2, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

He also said that the projected employment generation estimated in the silk sector as per raw silk production till January-2025 is 80.90 lakh person, with direct employment of 71.2 lakh person and indirect employment of 9.7 lakh person.

The establishment and functioning of 109 Automatic Reeling Machines in the country have increased the production of international grade (3A and 4A) quality silk in the country, the minister added.

He further stated that the government, through the Central Silk Board, has been implementing the Silk Samagra-2 scheme with an outlay of Rs 4,679.85 crore for the overall development of the sericulture industry in the country from the year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to states towards implementation of various beneficiary oriented field level critical interventions, which includes raising of kisan nurseries, silkworm rearing packages (includes assistance for plantation, irrigation, rearing house, rearing equipment and prophylactic measures), establishment of chawki rearing centres in pre-cocoon sector, support and infrastructure oriented interventions for silkworm seed sector, silk reeling, spinning, weaving, processing components meant for post cocoon sector, the minister said.

He further stated that so far, the central assistance of Rs 1,075.58 crore has been provided to states to cover around 78,000 beneficiaries under the Silk Samagra-2 scheme towards implementation of beneficiary-oriented components covering both pre and post cocoon activities/machineries for the growth and sustainability of sericulture sector.

Additionally, through research & development activities, the production and productivity of silk have been improved to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the silk sector.

Based on the proposals received from the states, central assistance of Rs 72.50 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 40.66 crore to Telangana has been provided towards implementation of beneficiary-oriented components under Silk Samagra-2, during the last three years, including the current year, he added.

