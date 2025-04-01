Ahmed Khan’s son decided to make acting debut after learning bit of everything in filmmaking

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, who is set to launch his son Azaan this year, has said that his son decided to give acting a shot after learning a bit of everything in the world of filmmaking.

Azaan has been undergoing intense preparation for his big bollywood debut and the movie is set to go on floors this year.

Ahmed shared that he doesn’t feel that there is any right or for that matter a wrong time to launch a talent.

He said, “It's just that he's 23 and we feel that he's ready to hit the silver screen and he always wanted to be that. It’s not that he has been pushed into it or we have asked him to do it and he's been a technician's son so he knows all the crazy stuff that goes on behind the camera and how to fix a jigsaw puzzle and then eventually you sweep like a board which is clean”.

He further mentioned, “So he is ready, the team feels and his director feels. I'm going to be producing his first film, the boy has got it. He's doing some more training towards his dialect and Urdu being his mother tongue so he's a little more comfortable with our language which is required in Hindi cinemas”.

Ahmed also shared that the training in cinema is never ending.

He told IANS, “He's been training since he got into his senses, when he was seven or eight, so he knew which way he's going to go. The training is going step by step from that age. First, he wanted to become a choreographer then he said, ‘I'll be a director’, then he said, ‘No, I'll be a creative person in editing’. Then he said, ‘No, I would love to do music’. So eventually he ended up learning bits and pieces of everything and finally he grew up and he felt that he can give acting a shot since I've learned everything. He said, ‘Let me try it out as an actor’”.

“He did his bit. He struggled in the house only for about three years and And then that was his preparation, and I think training and preparation has to go on for a long time. Every film which he does in future will keep changing his prep style and that's special”, the choreographer added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.